Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh allegedly assaulted by TMC men in Kolkata's Lake Town

Published: 30th August 2019 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh on Friday was attacked allegedly by a group of Trinamool Congress supporters when he was going to attend a "Cha Chakro" or 'discussion over tea' meet, an initiative to counter chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Didi Ke Bolo (Tell Your Sister) outreach drive, in Lake Town, Kolkata.

Ghosh, along with 30 others, planned to meet the residents of Lake-town at a tea-stall in the area and interact with them. "As I reached the venue, a group of Trinamool supporters, who were brought from outside, surrounded us. They assaulted our party workers. The ruling party in Bengal is scared of BJP’s rise. People are with us and we are not scared of such attacks,’’ said Ghosh.

BJP workers, however, escorted Ghosh and took him out of the venue.

Ghosh had earlier stirred controversy with his "beat TMC men" remark. Two days ago, Dilip Ghosh instructed BJP workers to beat up TMC workers and even police personnel if attacked.

ALSO READ: Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh booked for 'beat TMC workers, cops' remark

"Let me warn them, be it TMC leaders or police personnel, no one will be spared. Let me make it clear, if you do not hit back you will not be considered a BJP worker. Be it police or the TMC men, bash them…I will deal with it. It is my responsibility,’’ Ghosh said while addressing a rally at Mecheda in East Midnapore district.  

In another incident reported from North 24-Parganas district, Biswajit Ghosh, the MLA from Bongaon who defected to the BJP from the Trinamool Congress was attacked. A group of 20 odd men intercepted his car and damaged it with sticks and bricks.

BJP leader Mukul Roy said Ghosh suffered injuries on his hand and head. "He was first taken to the local state-run hospital from where he was shifted to a private healthcare unit in Kolkata. Trinamool supporters are attacking BJP leaders and workers because they realised that their party is losing ground in the state,’’ he said.   

A group of BJP supporters put up a roadblock in protest against the attack on Ghosh.

