INX Media case: 'Mutual agreement' between P Chidambaram, CBI irks court

At this juncture, Chidambaram intervened, saying he was opposing the Central Bureau of Investigation's plea.

Published: 30th August 2019 10:59 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A submission by P Chidambaram and its endorsement by the CBI that they were in "mutual agreement" on keeping him in police custody till September 2 left a Delhi Court fuming during the hearing on the Congress leader's custodial interrogation in the INX Media corruption case on Friday.

"Then you both discuss and decide how much custody is required. What is the use of this court," the judge said.

The remarks came after senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for Chidambaram, told the court that the accused as well as the prosecution had agreed in the Supreme Court on the extension of the period of his custodial interrogation till September 2, when the apex court would again hear the INX Media matter.

During the arguments, Krishnan said, "We agreed before the Supreme Court for the extension of his custody till Monday. We are opposing the custody more than that period."

"You are not going to decide the period of the custody Mr counsel. This is for the court to decide. Are you opposing the plea for further custody or not?," Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar asked Krishnan.

At this juncture, Chidambaram intervened, saying he was opposing the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) plea.

"We are opposing the custody. But since both my counsel and their (CBI) counsel made a mutual agreement in the apex court to keep me there (in CBI custody) till Monday, we cannot hide that truth from this court.

"There is simply no justification to put me in custody and ask the same questions. The same three files are being shown to me again and again," the former Union minister told the court.

The court then extended the period of Chidambaram's custodial interrogation till September 2, noting that "the accused is willing to join the probe till Monday".

