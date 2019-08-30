Home Nation

National Herald case: Subramanian Swamy cross-examined in Delhi court

The cross-examination took place in the Rouse Avenue Court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal.

Published: 30th August 2019 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy was on Friday cross-examined by senior advocate R.S. Cheema, counsel for Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, in the National Herald case in a Delhi court.

The cross-examination took place in the Rouse Avenue Court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal.

Referring to a 2008 article on the closure of the National Herald after 70 years, The senior advocate asked Swamy: "Is it correct that you have downloaded that article from the same website as you have mentioned in the complaint?"

Swamy replied in the affirmative.

ALSO READ: Block ships bound for Karachi if Pakistan shuts air space, says Subramanian Swamy

To Cheema's question, "Did you mention in your complaint or in your statements that you had not produced the entire article and had only extracted what in your views was correct?", Swamy again replied in the affirmative.

"The article in question is titled 'National Herald shuts down after 70 years' which is available on Sify website," Cheema said and showed some portions of it to Swamy.

"Are these portions produced in your complaint?" he asked, to which the BJP leader replied: "This part is not there in my complaint."

Swamy was then shown the National Herald and Qaumi Awaaz (Urdu) newspapers dated April 1, 2008.

Cheema said: "The extract of the editorial reproduced in the complaint is a self-edited, with the exclusion of the portion, which clearly states that the publication of the newspaper is being temporarily suspended till further notice."

To this Swamy replied: "Whatever I have quoted is not edited and is an extract of the article. At the end of the paragraph, I have mentioned the address of the article so there was no attempt to hide anything."

Cheema said: "The publication was terminated on April 1, 2008 after its last edition. The publication was later resumed not from Herald House, but from the premises of the Indian Express building from April 7, 2016 if I remember correctly."

Swamy replied: "Soon after the closure of the publication, the entire staff, i.e. Journalists and other staff were given voluntary retirement scheme and were sent home."

Cheema asked Swamy as to when the resumption of National Herald publication came to his knowledge.

"I got to know it from the newspaper on the date of resumption," the MP replied. "It is relevant that I did not mention the fact of the resumption of the publication and the reasons given by me now in my complaint and examination," he said.

The lawyer asked Swamy the address of the Indian Express Building, to which he replied: "It is on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg."

Cheema said the premises being referred to by the BJP MP was Indian Express building, which "is used for printing of Indian Express newspaper and other publications not owned by the IE."

"I am not aware of other publications. I know National Herald is published from that building," said Swamy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Herald National Herald case Subramanian Swamy
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp