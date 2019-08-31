Home Nation

'Modi government deflated economy': Priyanka launches attack on BJP over poor GDP

Congress on Friday said that the latest GDP figures which show growth rate at 5 per cent were 'dismal and disappointing' and accused the government of indulging in 'headline management'.

Published: 31st August 2019

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI:: As the economic growth slumped to a seven-year low of 5 per cent in April to June quarter, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi alleged that BJP government which trumpets "Ache Din" has deflated the economy.

"The GDP growth rate clearly depicts that the BJP government which trumpets good days has deflated the economy. Neither GDP growth is there nor does the currency strength exist. Jobs are missing. Now make it clear who is responsible for ruining the economy? #EconomicSlowdown #EconomyCrisis," she tweeted.

Congress on Friday said that the latest GDP figures which show growth rate at 5 per cent were "dismal and disappointing" and accused the government of indulging in "headline management" instead of addressing the structural issues ailing the economy.

ALSO READ | GDP downfall: Modi government's $5 trillion dream looks distant, feel experts

The economic growth slowed to a seven-year low of 5 per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago, government data showed on Friday.

The slowdown was largely due to a sharp dip in the manufacturing sector and agriculture output said the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in a statement.

The previous low was recorded at 4.9 per cent in April to June 2012-13. Consumer demand and private investment have weakened amid global trade frictions and dampening business sentiment.

