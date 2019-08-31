Home Nation

Northeast Congress leaders meet Sonia Gandhi over NRC final list

The Congress leaders from the Northeast region including former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and party MP Gaurav Gogoi met Sonia Gandhi at her residence here.

Published: 31st August 2019 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Soon after the much awaited final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) of Assam was released on Saturday morning, several Congress leaders met party interim President Sonia Gandhi to apprise her about the issue.

The Congress leaders from the Northeast region including former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and party MP Gaurav Gogoi met Sonia Gandhi at her residence here. The meeting between the three leaders lasted for over an hour.

After meeting Sonia Gandhi, Gaurav Gogoi told reporters: "We have apprised Soniaji about the issue and she along with other senior leadership will take a party stand on the NRC issue."

"Every section of Assam is unhappy with the status of NRC. Even BJP Ministers are complaining. Careless implementation will result in many genuine Indian citizens to unnecessarily face the courts. Congress will provide all help. Nation above politics is our motto," Gogoi tweeted later.

After meeting the party Chief, Mukul Sangma said, "As you all know, the NRC is an exercise under the Assam Accord. The stand of our party is very clear that the rights of the real citizen should be safeguarded."

READ| Assam NRC: BJP unhappy with final list, devising new ways to oust more foreigners, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

He said: "Now the details of who is a real citizen will be decided only after detailed information is out."

Before Sangma and Gogoi, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and the party's Assam in-charge Harish Rawat also met Sonia Gandhi at her residence on the NRC issue.

Over 19 lakh people have been excluded from the NRC final list, which has named 3.1 crore people as Indian citizens. The citizens' registry was released online around 10 a.m. Saturday, ending six years of speculation over the exercise that identifies illegal foreigners living in Assam.

The NRC has immense significance for the people of Assam as the state witnessed a six-year-long movement between 1979 and 1985 seeking detection and deportation of illegal Bangladeshis.

The NRC updation process was started in the state on the orders of the Supreme Court in 2013. It is being carried out by the Registrar General of India and is being monitored by the apex court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Register of Citizens Assam NRC Sonia Gandhi
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp