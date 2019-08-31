Home Nation

Number of exclusions appear 'ridiculously small', says Asom Gana Parishad chief Atul Bora on NRC

AGP was formed by All Assam Students Union which had spearheaded the six-year-long Assam agitation from 1979 to drive out illegal foreigners from the state.

Published: 31st August 2019 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Atul Bora, AGP

AGP president Atul Bora (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a member of the ruling alliance in Assam, on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over the final NRC in the state and said there is scope for its review in the Supreme Court, which supervised the updation process.

The number of exclusions appear to be "ridiculously small", AGP president and state Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said.

The National Register of Citizens, which validates the Indian citizens of Assam, has been updated on the basis of Assam Accord's clause of detecting, deleting and deporting foreigners but very few suspected illegal immigrants have been left out, he told newsmen here.

"We (AGP) are not at all happy about it (the exclusions). The figure of 19,06,657 exclusions in the final NRC is too less and we just cannot accept it. There is scope for its review in the Supreme Court," the AGP leader said.

ALSO READ | Assam NRC: Aadhaar to those who get entry in final citizenship list

Bora said, "The people of Assam had hoped for a free and fair NRC but it now seems that the very existence of the Assamese will be further threatened".

Several central and state leaders had over time asserted in Parliament and various state Assemblies that the number of foreigners in Assam could range from 30000 to 50000.

He claimed adding "Against this backdrop it is difficult to accept the figures published in the final NRC."

The AGP was formed by All Assam Students Union which had spearheaded the six-year long Assam agitation from 1979 to drive out illegal foreigners from the state.

AASU was a signatory to the Assam Accord.

AASU too has expressed unhappiness over the final NRC and has said it will appeal to the Supreme Court to remove all the faults and descrepancies in final NRC.

"We were involved in the whole process since the beginning.

The signing of the Assam Accord was possible only after 855 people were martyred", he added.

AGP will hold discussions and chalk out its future course of action regarding a review of the NRC in Supreme Court, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asom Gana Parishad NRC NRC final list Atul Bora
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp