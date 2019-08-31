Home Nation

Pakistan to close airspace for Indian airlines at its own peril

The airspace was opened in July but following the Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370, Pakistan has often talked about airspace closure.

Published: 31st August 2019 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

Flight, airplane, plane

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Pakistan's repeated threat to close its airspace for Indian airlines seems more aimed at placating its own people angry over the Kashmir issue as taking such a step would come with a huge financial cost for the crisis-ridden country.

At a time when its flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) desperately needs government funds to stay afloat and the country is losing Rs 850 crore due to airspace closure in the wake of tensions with India, another airspace closure to bar Indian carriers from overflying could cost it dearly.

Struggling to survive, PIA recently retrenched hundreds of people and depends on government funds to continue its business. While Pakistan government has maintained that it stands behind the national carrier, the commitment appears hollow given its own finances are precarious.

ALSO READ: Will devise system to deal with it: Aviation Minister on Pakistan considering closing airspace for India

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan had last month said that Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority suffered a loss of Rs 8.5 billion owing to airspace restrictions since February 2019 in the wake of a military clash with India.

The airspace was opened in July but following the Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370, Pakistan has often talked about airspace closure.

As per local media reports in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan had on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the aviation division in Islamabad to discuss PIA's business plan, requirements and other issues.

ALSO READ: No decision yet on airspace closure to India, says Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi

The airline plans to add 12 new planes to its fleet by 2023 taking the total size to 45. Four planes will be added to the fleet by 2020.

Industrial relations at the airline have been strained with its pilot body and the management being at loggerheads threatening to affect flight operations.

The pilot body had recently blamed the airline management for "non-serious attitude" as it had not "paid any heed to repeated reminders" regarding "continuous violation of its own flight operation manual" as well as of local and international safety guidelines that put both the aircraft and passengers' safety at risk, a local newspaper reported.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Pakistan airspace Indian airlines
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Resurrected Uganda Airlines flies into crowded African skies
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp