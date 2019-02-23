Home Nation

Additional para forces in J&K part of routine pre-election exercise: Home Ministry

Though police termed the action as routine, officials privy to the development said this was the first major crackdown on the Jamaat-e-Islami.

Published: 23rd February 2019 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol near the site of an explosion in Pampore, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. | AP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The deployment of 10,000 additional paramilitary troops in Jammu and Kashmir is a routine pre-election exercise ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Home Ministry sources said Saturday.

There has been intense speculation in the wake of the Centre sending 100 additional companies (100 personnel in each company) of paramilitary forces to the Kashmir Valley on an urgent basis and a simultaneous crackdown on separatists in which 150 people have been arrested.

"The deployment of additional forces is a routine exercise related to pre-election induction," a source said.

Among the 100 companies of paramilitary forces,  45 were from the CRPF, 35 were from the BSF and 10 each from the SSB and the ITBP.

These additional forces will be deployed for law and order duties, sources said.

Security forces have already detained over 150 people, mainly from the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, including its chief Abdul Hamid Fayaz, ahead of a hearing in the Supreme Court on Article 35-A of the Constitution.

Though police termed the action as routine saying that leaders and potential stone pelters have been picked up in the past, officials privy to the development said this was the first major crackdown on the Jamaat-e-Islami.

READ HERE | Jamaat-e-Islami leader Abdul Hamid Fayaz and Yasin Malik among 12 detained

The hearing on Article 35A, which provides special rights and privileges to natives of Jammu and Kashmir, is likely to take place in the apex court on Monday.

The Jamaat-e-Islami has in the past been touted to be the parent political party of the Hizbul Mujahideen, but the organisation has always maintained that it is a socio-religious group.

Heightened tension was palpable in the Valley even as security was tightened.

Orders issued by some government departments added to the fears of the people.

The Government Medical College in Srinagar cancelled winter vacation of its faculty members and directed them to positively report for work on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir paramilitary troops Indian Army CRPF Jamaat-e-Islami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp