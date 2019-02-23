Home Nation

BSF deployed in Srinagar after 14 years: Officials

The BSF has been deployed at five places - four in Srinagar and one in Budgam districts - and has replaced the CRPF.

Published: 23rd February 2019 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

BSF

BSF personnel (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The BSF on Saturday was brought back to Srinagar after 14 years as the Centre moved 100 additional companies of paramilitary troops to Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, officials said.

Home ministry sources in Delhi said that 100 companies of paramilitary forces, including 35 from the BSF, are being deployed as part of a routine pre-election exercise ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Officials here said the BSF has been brought back to the valley after 14 years.

They said the force was temporarily deployed in the valley 'for a week' during the unrest of 2016, but was withdrawn immediately.

The deployment comes amid simmering Indo-Pak tensions in the wake of the February 14 Pulwama terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed that killed 40 CRPF personnel, the officials said.

READ HERE | Jamaat-e-Islami leader Abdul Hamid Fayaz and Yasin Malik among 12 detained

The government has also launched a massive crackdown on separatists and detained over 150 people, mainly from the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, including its chief Abdul Hamid Fayaz, ahead of a hearing in the Supreme Court on Article 35-A of the Constitution.

The BSF has been deployed at five places - four in Srinagar and one in Budgam districts - and has replaced the CRPF, the officials said.

They said the move is aimed at strengthening the law and order grid presently available in the valley.

"The BSF along with the ITBP companies shall take over the static guard duties of the CRPF companies deployed in Kashmir zone," they said.

Apart from 35 companies of the BSF, 45 companies of the CRPF and 10 companies of the ITBP and the SSB each have also been moved to Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSF paramilitary troops Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp