Arunachal Deputy CM’s house burnt down by protestors, one killed, one injured in firing

The violence first broke out on Friday on the second day of a 48-hour bandh called by 18 organisations protesting against PRC to six non-tribal communities. 

Thousands of protestors assembled at a place in the heart of Itanagar and marched to Mein’s house.

GUWAHATI: The residence of Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein was burnt down by the protestors in Itanagar while at least one person was killed and another injured in firing by the security forces on the protestors on Sunday.

Itanagar has been witnessing violent protests for the past four days against the state government’s move to grant permanent residence certificates (PRC) to six non-tribal communities. 


Mein was moved out of Itanagar and shifted to his native place Namsai early Sunday morning. Earlier, the protestors had threatened to bury the body of a man, killed in police firing during the anti-PRC protests on Friday, at his house. Another protestor, who sustained bullet injuries that day, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

 

On Sunday, thousands of protestors assembled at a place in the heart of Itanagar and marched to Mein’s house. They burnt down the house and some vehicles there. 

Later, when they were marching to the house of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the security forces opened fire in which at least one protestor was killed and another injured.

Earlier in the day, the protestors destroyed a police station and seized batons, helmets, shields and other equipment. When reports last came in, shots were being fired by the security forces intermittently.

The violence first broke out on Friday on the second day of a 48-hour bandh called by 18 organisations protesting against PRC to six non-tribal communities. 

