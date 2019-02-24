Home Nation

Arunachal PRC bandh: Union minister Kiren Rijiju accuses Congress of 'instigating' people

He said CM Pema Khandu has clarified that the government was not bringing the bill on PRC but only tabling report of the Joint Hight Powered Committee comprising members and student organisations.

Published: 24th February 2019 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister Kiren Rijiju (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Kiren Rijiju Sunday accused the Congress of instigating the people of Arunachal Pradesh to protest against the move to grant permanent resident certificates to six communities living in the state.

READ| Arunachal Ministers, MLAs stuck in Assembly as protestors go on the rampage

Rijiju also said Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has clarified that the state government was not bringing the bill on PRC but only tabling report of the Nabam Rebia-led Joint Hight Powered Committee comprising members and student organisations.

"It means the state government has not accepted it. In fact, Congress is fighting for PRC but instigating people wrongly," he tweeted.

Rebia is a cabinet minister in the state government.

Rijiju alleged that the Congress has supported and "instigated" non-Arunachal Pradesh STs in Lekang area to fight for PRC but in Itanagar "misguided" the innocent people.

"From the beginning I have strongly urged the state government not to grant PRC unless people are convinced of full protection of indigenous rights. We must stand united," he said.

READ | Arunachal PRC bandh: Curfew clamped, internet services suspended after mob violence

People in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh have been protesting after the state government announced it was considering issuing permanent resident certificates (PRC) to six non-Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APSTs) communities living in Namsai and Changlang districts and to the Gorkhas living in Vijaynagar.

Amongst those communities are Deoris, Sonowal Kacharis, Morans, Adivasis and Mishings.

Most of these communities are recognised as Scheduled Tribes in neighbouring Assam.

Widespread violation have been reported in capital Itanagar and some other places leading to death of a person, injury to several others and destruction of properties and vehicles.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kiren Rijiju Arunachal Pradesh protests permanent resident certificates Arunachal Pradesh bandh PRC permanent resident certificate congress Itanagar violence Arunachal Pradesh government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp