Stalker accused of killing teacher found hanging near Villupuram

Published: 24th February 2019 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Twenty-one-year-old Rajesekar, who is alleged to have murdered school teacher S Ramya (23) on Friday, was found hanging in a cashew nut groove near Villupuram in the early hours of Sunday.

Cuddalore police said that Rajasekar had committed suicide by hanging himself in the groove at Tirunavalur village. The residents had spotted the body and alerted police. The body was retrieved by the
police and sent to the Government Hospital for postmortem.

On Friday, Ramya, who worked at a private school at Kurinjipadi, was waiting outside the school when two motorbike-borne youth slit her throat in broad daylight.

An investigation by the police indicated that Rajesekar, a native of Oomangalam, had been stalking Ramya for past few months. The accused was allegedly pestering Ramya to accept his proposal of love. Police said he killed her out of anger that she had turned him down.

This is not the first instance of a stalker attacking a woman. In April 2018, Lavanya, a medical student at Annamalai University was brutally attacked by a stalker. She is still undergoing treatment. In September 2013, Mahalakshmi, an undergraduate student of St. Joseph college was murdered by a stalker. 

If you are in distress, you can contact the Tamil Nadu government health helpline 104 or the Sneha Suicide prevention helpline at 044 24640050.

