Won’t pursue PRC in future: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu
Published: 25th February 2019 11:26 AM | Last Updated: 25th February 2019 12:33 PM
GUWAHATI: Stung by the violent protests, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said granting permanent residence certificate (PRC) to six non-tribal communities, which triggered the unrest, is a dead issue and appealed to protestors to maintain calm.
“The government took a decision on February 22 that it will not pursue the issue of PRC in the future keeping in mind the sentiments of people. However, I think the government’s latest stand on the issue is not reaching the masses. I appeal to the protestors to end the protests and cooperate with the government for the maintenance of peace,” he said.
During the bout of violence in state capital Itanagar that began on Friday, at least three people were killed and several others injured. The protestors had set ablaze the private residence of Deputy CM Chowna Mein, a shopping mall and scores of vehicles, vandalised the office of Itanagar Capital Complex District Magistrate and Itanagar Police Station and looted a shopping mall and a number of shops.
“I have ordered a Commissioner-level inquiry so that people can know the truth behind the incidents. I believe there are some forces behind the incidents. Arunachal Pradesh is a peaceful state and Itanagar used to be very peaceful, but there might be some hands of a few people in the violent incidents,” the CM said.
He said he had already spoken with the leaders of various community-based organisations and called for a meeting with them on Monday to discuss the present situation.
“Along with it, I have also called for an all-party meeting to have a detailed discussion regarding the situation and the PRC issue,” the CM said.
He said he was deeply saddened over the deaths of some youth and injuries to others in the incidents. He said he would visit the houses of the deceased following the return of normalcy.
Meanwhile, Itanagar remained peaceful on Monday. According to reports, there was no movement of the protestors.