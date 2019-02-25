Won’t pursue PRC in future: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Stung by the violent protests, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said granting permanent residence certificate (PRC) to six non-tribal communities, which triggered the unrest, is a dead issue and appealed to protestors to maintain calm.



“The government took a decision on February 22 that it will not pursue the issue of PRC in the future keeping in mind the sentiments of people. However, I think the government’s latest stand on the issue is not reaching the masses. I appeal to the protestors to end the protests and cooperate with the government for the maintenance of peace,” he said.