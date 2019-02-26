Home Nation

Arunachal shouldn't turn into another Jammu and Kashmir: Congress on PRC row

Violence broke out in the capital city Itanagar on Friday during a 48-hour strike against the issue of granting PRC to non-Arunachalee citizens.

Published: 26th February 2019

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Congress has asked the Centre to take adequate steps to control the violence in Arunachal Pradesh and warned that the state "should not be made into another Jammu and Kashmir".

State Congress chief Sanjoy Takam said, "We are not against the PRC. But people were not taken into confidence. People had started the movement and firing was initiated. Do not make Northeast into another Jammu and Kashmir."

The party leaders also demanded the immediate sacking of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Union minister Kiren Rijiju and sought an inquiry by a sitting high court judge into the reported firing on unarmed protesters in the state.

The state unit of the Congress met Union home secretary and officials of the Home Ministry and presented a memorandum to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, asking him to "take responsibility" and act on the situation in Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, former Goa Chief Minister and Congress MLA Luizinho Faleiro said, "The BJP and the RSS are trying to destroy the culture of the northeast."

Violence broke out in the capital city Itanagar on Friday during a 48-hour strike against the issue of granting PRC to non-Arunachalee citizens.

The protesters, who opposed giving PRC to Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribes (APST) of Namsai and Chanaglang, burnt government vehicles and bus stops at Itanagar.

On Sunday, protesters set on fire the private house of Chowna Mein, burnt various vehicles and vandalised police and fire stations in the capital.

