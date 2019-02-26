Fact check: Fake IAF Balakot airstrike video goes viral 

By Online Desk

A video showing aircraft releasing flares has gone viral on social media, with Twitterati claiming it was footage from Tuesday's Balakot airstrike by the Indian Air Force that wiped out '300 terrorists'.

Sadly it was a case of exuberance going wrong. The widely shared video is in fact a three-year-old video of the Pakistan Air Force's aircraft flying over Islamabad. The actual video dated 23 September 2016 was posted by a user on YouTube with the title 'Pakistan Airforce Islamabad night flying.'

Soon after news broke out about the airstrike, Twitterati started sharing the fake video. Here are some of the tweets by netizens:



Supreme Court banned Pataki on Deepawali but Indian army celebratedit in a majestic way. #Surgicalstrike2 pic.twitter.com/zEaR5Op6dS — Chakravarty Sulibele (@astitvam) February 26, 2019

Visuals of Pak Air Force in Action over and around Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir, and areas near LoC after failed attempt by Indian air force to intrude into Pak air space pic.twitter.com/9L32C4iD4B — Khalid khi (@khalid_pk) February 26, 2019

Even a few TV channels aired the fake video.

#LIVE – 12 days after Pulwama terror attack, India strikes back. Latest updates on #IndiaStrikesBack. https://t.co/2rkPQZpwBJ — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 26, 2019

In the pre-dawn strike, 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets of IAF destroyed the camp. The strike came 12 days after the deadly terror attack in Pulwama. Sources have confirmed that the strike took place not in PoK but in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province 80 km from the LoC.

The attack was termed a "non-military pre-emptive strike" by Indian foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale who hoped that Pakistan will now live up to its promise of fighting terror and destroy the remaining infrastructure of the terror groups.