We won't falter or pull out, country in safe hand: PM Modi in Rajasthan rally after IAF strike in PoK
The PM said today is the day to pay homage to India's bravehearts and assured that nothing is above the nation.
Published: 26th February 2019 02:55 PM | Last Updated: 26th February 2019 07:46 PM | A+A A-
CHURU (RAJASTHAN): In his first public comments after the air strikes in Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said the country is in safe hands and that he will not let the country down.
The prime minister stressed that nothing was above the nation.
"Today is a day to pay homage to India's bravehearts. I want to assure you that the country is in safe hands," he said at a public rally here.
"I vow that I will not let the country bow down," he said.
लाइव : पीएम श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी की चूरू, राजस्थान में विशाल विजय संकल्प सभा। https://t.co/bVHW4xT3hj— BJP (@BJP4India) 26 February 2019
In a swift and precise airstrike following the Pulwama attack, India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.
The operation, described as a non-military, preemptive strike, was welcomed by the entire political spectrum and military experts who had been advocating retribution after the February 14 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama claimed by JeM.