We won't falter or pull out, country in safe hand: PM Modi in Rajasthan rally after IAF strike in PoK

CHURU (RAJASTHAN): In his first public comments after the air strikes in Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said the country is in safe hands and that he will not let the country down.

The prime minister stressed that nothing was above the nation.

"Today is a day to pay homage to India's bravehearts. I want to assure you that the country is in safe hands," he said at a public rally here.

"I vow that I will not let the country bow down," he said.

In a swift and precise airstrike following the Pulwama attack, India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

The operation, described as a non-military, preemptive strike, was welcomed by the entire political spectrum and military experts who had been advocating retribution after the February 14 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama claimed by JeM.