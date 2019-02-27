Home Nation

Indian Navy, Coast Guard on high alert along southern coast

An Indian Coast Guard source told Express that all the ships are in the sea patrolling the coastline of India along with Indian Navy vessels.

Published: 27th February 2019 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Indian navy, Indian Coast

For representational purposes. File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard are on high alert on Wednesday along the coastline of Tamil Nadu amid escalation of tension between India and Pakistan after Indian Air Force carried out strikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camp in Pakistan’s Balakot on Tuesday.

A defence spokesman said that the Navy was on high alert but refused to divulge details. It is learnt that Indian Navy along with Indian Coast guard are patrolling the seas. An Indian Coast Guard source told Express that all the ships are in the sea patrolling the coastline of India along with Indian Navy vessels.

ALSO READ | PAF intrusion: Top security, intel officials meet at PMO; Modi briefed 

South India is home to critical infrastructure, including nuclear installations in Kalpakkam in Chennai and Koodankulam near Kanyakumari. It may be recalled that Pakistani militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) also imparted sea training to the 26/11 terrorists who attacked Mumbai, a decade ago.

The 10 terrorists of LeT, including Ajmal Kasab, who carried out the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks used a dhow to travel from Karachi to Mumbai.

“We are leaving no stone unturned and checking fishing vessels if we suspect something,” the coastguard source said, while urging fishermen to divulge information if they noticed anything suspicious along the coast.

Indian Navy commander T Venkataramani (Retd) told Express that the Indian coast was now well prepared to handle threats like the 26/11 attack. "We have radars all around. We also have Coast Guard patrolling the sea with increased strength in vessels and interceptor boats being pressed into action. We are well prepared to take on Pakistan Navy and our Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance is such that we have the ability to patrol the seas from Australia to South Africa," said the veteran official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Coast Guard Indian Navy TN coastline high alert Tamil Nadu Coast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp