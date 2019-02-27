Home Nation

PAF intrusion: Top security, intel officials meet at PMO; Modi briefed 

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, senior officials of the Indian Navy, Army and the Air Force and other security officials had met to discuss the current security situation, they said.

Published: 27th February 2019 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Wednesday briefed about the latest security situation following a violation of Indian airspace by Pakistani fighter jets in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

READ | Official Pakistan view: Why PAF struck across LoC

Top security and intelligence officials were in a huddle earlier in the day at the prime minister's office in the wake of fresh developments that followed India's airstrike at a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Pakistan.

READ | Wg Cdr Abhinandan a Chennai boy, son of highly decorated Air Marshal

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, senior officials of the Indian Navy, Army and the Air Force and other security officials had met to discuss the current security situation, they said.

READ | India asks Pakistan to immediately return IAF pilot Abhinandan, ensure his safety 

Top defence and security officials later briefed the prime minister on the latest developments, including aerial confrontation in which one Pakistani jet and an IAF MiG 21 were shot down.

The IAF MiG pilot is "missing in action".

A PAF F-16 fighter jet was shot down in Rajouri sector of Jammu region.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi PAF intrusion Indian airspace PAF IAF air strike Balakot Ajit Doval

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp