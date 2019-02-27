Home Nation

Pakistan must respect IAF pilot Abhinandan regardless of circumstances: Asaduddin Owaisi

Under Article 3 of Geneva Conventions every party is required to treat prisoners humanely, the AIMIM president tweeted.

Published: 27th February 2019

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi Wednesday expressed concern for the Indian pilot who was "missing in action" and said Pakistan must respect its obligations under the Geneva Conventions.

"Our prayers are with the brave IAF pilot & his family in this very difficult time. Under Article 3 of Geneva Conventions every party is required to treat prisoners humanely.

Pakistan must respect its obligations towards the IAF pilot, regardless of ongoing circumstances," Owaisi tweeted.

Pakistan has used its Air Force to target military installations in India in response to Indian counter-terrorism operations but their attempts were foiled successfully though one Indian pilot is "missing in action", External Affairs Ministry said Wednesday.

In a very brief press statement, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, accompanied by Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor, also said details are being ascertained about Pakistan's claim of having captured one Indian pilot.

 

  • Viswanath veearnna
    Our prayers are with the family of the brave pilot Wg Cdr Abhinandan
    21 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp