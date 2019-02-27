Praying for safety of IAF pilot Abhinandan: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he is praying for the safety of the Indian Air Force pilot who is "missing in action" after India foiled Pakistan's attempts to target military installations by using its Air Force in response to India's counter-terrorism operations.

Even as the Pakistani Army released a 46-second video showing a blindfolded man and claimed he is the pilot of IAF's shot down aircraft, India said it is "ascertaining the facts".

The Delhi chief minister said the entire country is proud of its brave son and hoping that he has a safe return.

"I pray for the safety of Indian Air Force pilot... Whole country is proud of this brave son and everyone is hoping for his safe return. We all stand united to keep our country safe and strong," Kejriwal tweeted.

I pray for the safety of Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan.

The man in the video released by Pakistani Army is seen as saying "I am an IAF officer. My service No is 27981".

The veracity of the video could not be ascertained.

In a very brief press statement, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, accompanied by Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor, said details are being ascertained about Pakistan's claim of having captured one Indian pilot.

"Against this Counter Terrorism Action, Pakistan has responded this morning by using its Air Force to target military installations on the Indian side.

Due to our high state of readiness and alertness, Pakistan's attempts were foiled successfully," Kumar said.

He said the Pakistan Air Force was detected and the Indian Air Force responded instantly.

"In that aerial engagement, one Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by a MiG 21 Bison of the Indian Air Force.

The Pakistani aircraft was seen by ground forces falling from the sky on the Pakistan side.

"In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost one MiG 21. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts," he said.

The statement follows fresh confrontation a day after Indian Air Force launched a counter-terrorism action against a training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan based on credible evidence that JeM intended to launch more attacks.