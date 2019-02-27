Home Nation

UK minister holds talks with Sushma Swaraj, Qureshi

Tensions between India and Pakistan rose following the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed.

Published: 27th February 2019 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (Left) and Indian External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (Right)

By PTI

LONDON: Britain's foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt Wednesday held talks with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi to prevent a further escalation of tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours following the Pulwama attack.

Tensions between India and Pakistan rose following the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed.

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group claimed responsibility for the attack. Following the incident, India bombed and destroyed JeM's biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC) early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

ALSO READ | Border standoff: UK calls on India, Pakistan to show restraint, asks for de-escalation

On Wednesday, Pakistan claimed it shot down two Indian fighter jets over Pakistani air space and arrested a pilot. "I've been in touch with foreign minister Swaraj of India and foreign minister Qureshi of Pakistan. I've spoken to both of them about the situation. We are urging restraint on all sides," Hunt said in a statement issued by the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO).

"The UK is very concerned about rising tensions in Kashmir between India and Pakistan. Both countries are good friends of the UK," he said.

"Neither side wants to see this escalate further but this is going to take really critical restraint in the days ahead and we are doing everything we can to support the de-escalation of the tensions that are happening at the moment," Hunt said.

The latest development follows a lengthy discussion on the "security and humanitarian situation in Kashmir" in the UK Parliament earlier on Wednesday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May had informed MPs in the House of Commons that the UK remained in regular contact with both countries and was working towards de-escalating tensions. One of her other ministers in the FCO Mark Field told Parliament that he will be in India on a three-day pre-scheduled visit from Thursday where he will carry on the UK's efforts to encourage dialogue between India and Pakistan.

India launched a major diplomatic offensive against Pakistan after the Pulwama attack and highlighted Pakistan's role in using terrorism as an instrument of state policy. The international community led by the US pressed Pakistan to deny safe haven to terror groups operating form its soil and bring the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack to justice.

India has asked Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorists and terror groups operating from territories under its control. New Delhi also announced the withdrawal of the Most Favoured Nation status for Pakistan and hiked the customs duty by 200 per cent on goods originating from Pakistan

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jeremy Hunt Shah Mehmood Qureshi LoC Sushma Swaraj Jaish-e-Mohammed Pulwama Attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp