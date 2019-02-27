Home World

Border standoff: UK calls on India, Pakistan to show restraint, asks for de-escalation

Tensions between India and Pakistan rose Wednesday after Pakistan claimed it shot down two Indian fighter jets over Pakistani air space and arrested a pilot.

Published: 27th February 2019 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

British Prime Minister Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May (File | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Britain is deeply concerned over rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday, urging both the nuclear-armed nations to exercise restraint to avoid further escalation.

Tensions between India and Pakistan rose Wednesday after Pakistan claimed it shot down two Indian fighter jets over Pakistani air space and arrested a pilot.

The Pakistani claim came a day after Indian Air Force carried out a pre-dawn air strike on a terror training camp inside Pakistan.

The strike was the first by the IAF inside Pakistan after the 1971 war.

"The UK is deeply concerned about rising tensions between India and Pakistan and urgently calls for restraint on both sides to avoid further escalation. We are in regular contact with both countries, urging dialogue and diplomatic solutions to ensure regional stability," prime minister May said.

In response to an urgent question on "The situation in Jammu & Kashmir" tabled during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session, May told the House of Commons that the UK remained in regular contact with both countries and was working towards de-escalating tensions.

"We are working closely with international partners, including through the UN Security Council, to de-escalate tensions and are monitoring developments closely and considering implications for British nationals," she said.

The "security and humanitarian situation in Kashmir" was later raised with UK Foreign Office minister Mark Field during the House of Commons session by Opposition Labour Party MP Debbie Abrahams as chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kashmir.

In an apparent reference to the upcoming general elections in India being among the factors to consider, the minister said while the polls may be "irrelevant" to the situation, it is a factor of concern.

"We all know that we are in a pre-election period within India and that is one of the factors that obviously is a concern. It is one of the reasons we want to see a de-escalation at the earliest possible opportunity," he said.

Field told MPs that he will be leaving for a three-day pre-scheduled visit to India on Thursday, where he will continue to monitor the situation from the ground.

"Understandably, there has been huge interest in this rapidly developing situation. This House will understand it will not be appropriate for me to comment in detail on reportage at this time as the situation evolves," he said.

Stressing that India and Pakistan are "nuclear nations" which makes the situation an urgent one to be addressed at the UN level, Field noted: "It is all the more important that we dial down some of the rhetoric, and some of the actions we have seen in recent days".

"The UK will continue to support a listing of Jaish-e-Mohammed and its leader Masood Azhar under the UN Security Council Resolution 1267. But it is very pre-mature to start making categorical statements about any involvement by Pakistan in this issue," he said.

Laying out the background to the situation before Parliament, the UK minister referred to the February 14 Pulwama attack which killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

India-Pakistan tensions, already at a high level, rose significantly following that attack and both countries publicly exchanged heated rhetoric, the minister said.

"There have been reports of ceasefire violations across the Line of Control overnight and the situation remains unclear, but fast developing," he said, reiterating that UK foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt had spoken to his counterparts in India and Pakistan on Monday and that Britain remains in "regular contact at senior levels".

The Foreign Office minister said he was also scheduled for talks with Indian High Commissioner to the UK Ruchi Ghanashyam and Pakistani High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria later on Wednesday to encourage a dialogue.

Describing both countries as "important and long-standing friends of the United Kingdom", the minister said the UK government's position on Kashmir remains unchanged in that it is for India and Pakistan to find a lasting political resolution to the situation.

"It isn't for the UK to prescribe, to intervene or to interfere with a solution or to act as a mediator," he said.

During the lengthy Commons sessions, Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry called on the government to urge both countries to think "first and foremost of the innocent people in Kashmir, literally caught in the middle of this cross-fire".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India-Pakistan Border Standoff Surgical Strike 2 Pakistan Attacks India Theresa May

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp