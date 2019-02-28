Home Nation

Congress slams timing of PM Modi's video conference with BJP workers, calls it 'misplaced priorities'

Published: 28th February 2019 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Amid the worst escalation of tension between India and Pakistan, the Congress on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for going ahead with ''Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot''- the video conference through which he will address the BJP workers- calling it the glaring case of misplaced priorities.

Glaring case of misplaced priorities! 132 crore Indians pray for safe and immediate return of India's brave-heart Wing Commander, Abhinandan but Modiji desperate only for re-electionâ, tweeted Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Stating that the Congress postponed its Working Committee meeting, which was scheduled on February 28, citing the crisis the country is facing after Pulwama terror attack, Surjewala added that Congress cancelled its important CWC and Rally today.

Pradhan Sevak hell-bent on creating a Video Conference record. The Prime Minister will interact with over one crore BJP workers from 15,000 locations across the country at 1215 hrs today, which the BJP claimed duniya ki sabsi badi video conference (World's largest video conference), The Congress also alleged that the BJP is using Indo-Pak conflict for their electoral gains.

READ| Arun Jaitley appeals to opposition to introspect their joint statement on border standoff, Congress hit back

Quoting media reports that former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa reportedly said that the 'preemptive strike will help BJP to win 22 of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karanataka, Surjewala asked, Dear Modiji/ Jaitleyji, Any more questions on politicisation? Regards, 132 Crore Indians.

Surjewala's criticism came after the allegation made by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who had stated that the opposition parties 'ill advised statement is being used by Pakistan to bolster its case.

The whole nation has spoken in one voice.  Why, then is India's opposition alleging that the Government is politicising our Anti-Terror Operations, Jaitley had tweeted.

The Congress and 20 other opposition parties on Wednesday accused the government and said leaders of the ruling party are (blatantly) politicising the sacrifices of the armed forces.

Opposition parties also expressed 'anguish' that the Prime Minister did not convene an all party meeting on the issue.

India Pakistan standoff

  • Raj
    This useless person only cries all the time
    13 hours ago reply
