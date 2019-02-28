India won't make any 'deal' with Pakistan on captured pilot Abhinandan

By Online Desk

There is no question of any deal with Pakistan and India expects Wing Commander Abhinandan Vartaman to be returned immediately. If Pakistan thinks they have a got a card in form of the Indian pilot to negotiate with then they are mistaken. India expects the Wing Commander to be treated in a humane manner, ANI quoted sources as saying.

India has also not asked for consular access to the captured IAF pilot, and is insisting on his unconditional and immediate return, government sources said.

"India has not asked for any consular access to the IAF pilot. We want him back immediately. The IAF pilot has to be repatriated unconditionally and immediately. There is no question of any deal," a government source said.

The sources said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has to walk the talk on investigating the February 14 Pulwama attack and that India wants immediate, credible and verifiable action against terrorists and their proxies.

The sources also questioned Khan's statement on Wednesday that two Indian jets were downed in an air combat and asked "was he not briefed or did he say an untruth".

Denouncing Pakistan's breach of the Line of Control, they said their air force "specifically targeted Indian military facilities, while we targeted only JeM terror camp".

Asked on talks with Khan, the sources said Pakistan must first take "concrete and specific anti-terror steps".

The India-Pakistan crisis: What we know

On Wednesday, India summoned the acting high commissioner of Pakistan and demanded immediate and safe return of an IAF pilot who was detained by Pakistan following an aerial engagement by air forces of the two countries.

Pakistan detained Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman following a fierce engagement between air forces of the two sides along the Line of Control in which a Pakistani jet was downed.

IAF also lost a MiG 21 jet in the engagement.

"It was made clear that Pakistan would be well advised to ensure that no harm comes to the Indian defence personnel in its custody. India also expects his immediate and safe return," the MEA said.