Indo-Pak standoff HIGHLIGHTS | Putin calls up PM Modi, expresses solidarity with India's fight against terror

Modi thanked Putin for Russia's steadfast support for India's efforts to protect its interests against cross-border terror attacks, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Published: 28th February 2019 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin before their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Friday October 5 2018. | (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express his deep condolences over the Pulwama terrorist attack and conveyed the solidarity of his country with New Delhi in its fight against terror.

Meanwhile, the army, navy and the air force Thursday said they are in a heightened state of readiness and fully prepared to deal with any provocation by Islamabad, notwithstanding Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement of releasing the captured IAF pilot as a "gesture of peace".

In a first joint media briefing after Pakistani fighter jets targeted Indian military installations, the three forces said Pakistan has escalated the tension by targeting these installations in an aerial raid on Wednesday and India was ready for a befitting reply to any eventualities.

"The Pakistan Air Force aircraft attempting to target military installations were intercepted by IAF fighter aircraft which thwarted their plans. PAF bombs have fallen in Indian Army formation compounds, they were unable to cause any damage to our military installations," said Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor, assistant chief of Air Staff.

He said in the aerial combat, one F-16 of Pakistan Air Force was shot down by an IAF MiG-21 Bison.

The F-16 crashed and fell across the LOC in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Here are the highlights on the India-Pakistan border tensions

Live Updates
