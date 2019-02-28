Japan condemns Pulwama terror attack, calls on India and Pakistan to hold dialogue amid rising tensions

By ANI

TOKYO: Japan on Thursday expressed concerns about the deteriorating situation in Kashmir after the death of 40 security personnel in Pulwama and urged Pakistan to take stringent measures to curb the menace of terrorism.

"Japan strongly condemns the terrorist attack on February 14, 2019, for which the Islamic extremist group Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility.

"Japan urges Pakistan to take stronger measures to counter terrorism," Foreign Minister Taro Kono said. Kono also called on India and Pakistan to hold dialogue in an effort to maintain regional peace and prevent tensions from worsening.

"In response to the mounting tension due to the operations since 26 February between the Indian Air Force and the Pakistan Air Force, Japan strongly urges India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and stabilize the situation through dialogue," he added.