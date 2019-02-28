Home World

Japan condemns Pulwama terror attack, calls on India and Pakistan to hold dialogue amid rising tensions

"Japan urges Pakistan to take stronger measures to counter terrorism," Foreign Minister Taro Kono said.

Published: 28th February 2019 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Pulwama Terror Attack

People pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)

By ANI

TOKYO: Japan on Thursday expressed concerns about the deteriorating situation in Kashmir after the death of 40 security personnel in Pulwama and urged Pakistan to take stringent measures to curb the menace of terrorism.

"Japan strongly condemns the terrorist attack on February 14, 2019, for which the Islamic extremist group Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility.

FOLLOW Indo-Pak standoff LIVE UPDATES: Won't make any 'deal' with Pak on captured pilot, says India

"Japan urges Pakistan to take stronger measures to counter terrorism," Foreign Minister Taro Kono said. Kono also called on India and Pakistan to hold dialogue in an effort to maintain regional peace and prevent tensions from worsening.

"In response to the mounting tension due to the operations since 26 February between the Indian Air Force and the Pakistan Air Force, Japan strongly urges India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and stabilize the situation through dialogue," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama Terror Attack Pulwama India Pakistan tensions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp