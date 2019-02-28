Home World

Pakistan suspends Samjhauta Express; train running as usual on Indian side 

The biweekly train was scheduled to depart from Lahore with sixteen passengers but was cancelled. The Samjhauta Express which comes from Pakistan comprises six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach

Pakistan suspends Samjhauta train service

Indian passengers wait at Lahore railway station to travel to India, in Pakistan, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. The Pakistan government temporally suspended the Pakistan-Indian bound Samjhuta Express. (Photo| AP)

By Harpreeet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In the backdrop of heightened tensions along the LoC, Pakistan today temporarily suspended the Samjhauta Express which plies between Lahore and Attari. However, the Samjhauta Express from Delhi reached Attari as usual, with the passengers being sent into the neighbouring country by bus.

As per a statement issued by railway authorities in Pakistan, "The operation of Samjhauta Express has been suspended today, in view of the prevailing tensions between Pakistan and India. The train will resume its operations as soon as the security situation improves between both countries." 

The train runs every Monday and Thursday. Pakistan railways operates the train from Lahore to Attari where the passengers, after their immigration and customs clearance, board the other Samjhauta Express which is run by the Indian Railways between Attari and Delhi, and vice versa. It is a non-stop service with heavy security cover.

The biweekly train was scheduled to depart from Lahore with sixteen passengers but was cancelled. The Samjhauta Express train which comes from Pakistan comprises six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach.

Talking with this correspondent, Vivek Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager  (Ferozepur Division) of Indian Railways, said, "Our train came from Delhi at Attari in the morning with forty-two passengers
but we came to know they (Pakistan)  have cancelled their train till Attari so the passengers were stranded.
Thus we have informed the senior officials at Delhi and the railway board and are now waiting for their decision. Meanwhile, the passengers were sent to Pakistan by bus through the Attari border.’’

The train service was started on July 22, 1976 under the Shimla Agreement after the 1971 war between the two countries.

