Ahmed Patel, Gehlot join protest for Rahul

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Veteran Ahmed Patel and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday joined the indefinite protest of Congress workers at the party office to urge Rahul Gandhi to continue as party chief. With Rahul steadfast on his decision to quit, many Congress workers who have quit party posts in his support started an indefinite protest Tuesday. One of them allegedly tried to commit suicide on Tuesday.

The party workers have been sitting in the lawns at party headquarters. “Many more workers from state units are expected to join the protest tomorrow and we will continue with it till Rahulji changes his mind,” said Virender Vashisht, who quit as a secretary in the overseas department. Other prominent leaders who have joined the protestors included Motilal Vohra, Avinash Pande, Deepak Babaria and RPN Singh.

READ HERE | Congress worker tries to hang himself outside party office in Delhi to stop Rahul from quitting as president

Even as the demand for Rahul’s continuance have intensified, the Congress is likely to decide upon Rahul’s successor soon. The Congress Working Committee may meet soon and approve the name of the new president. The names of Gehlot, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mukul Wasnik and P L Punia are doing the rounds if Rahul’s resignation is accepted.

Suicide bid

A Congress worker attempted to hang himself from a tree outside the party office in central Delhi in a bid to pressure Rahul to continue as the party president. The man, identified as Hanif Khan, climbed a tree with a rope in his hand and threatened to commit suicide. The police and security staff at the party office intervened and took him away.

For Rahul as chief

Other prominent leaders who have joined the protests included Motilal Vohra, Deepak Babaria and RPN Singh.