Amarinder Singh favours young leaders to galvanize Congress after Rahul Gandhi’s exit

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has backed a young leader to galvanize the Congress in the wake of Rahul Gandhi’s resignation as party president.

India, being one of the youngest nations in the world, Amarinder urged the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to look for Rahul’s replacement in a charismatic Gen Next leader, who can enthuse people with his pan-India appeal and grassroots presence.

Rahul had shown the way for young leadership to take over the party’s reins and steer it to greater heights, he said, adding that with India leading the world in terms of the largest youth population, it was natural that a young leader would understand and relate to the desires and aspirations of the people more effectively.

Any change in the party leadership must reflect India’s societal reality, with 65 per cent of its population under 35, said Amarinder.

ALSO READ | Suddenly, no more Rah-Rah

Amarinder said Rahul’s decision to stand firm on his resignation was a major disappointment and setback for the party, from which it could recover only if the party leadership is in hands of a young leader. "Only a youth leader could revive the grand old party," he said, urging the Congress leadership to keep the energy, infused by Rahul, going.

"Congress needs young blood to galvanise its rank and file, and once again make it India’s preferred and the only choice, said Amarinder, in a statement issued here on Saturday. The leadership of the party should be such that it reflects the realignment of its vision to the evolving aspirations of the nation," he added.

ALSO READ | Few have courage like you do: Priyanka Gandhi on Rahul's resignation

A youth leader, with a forward-looking approach, would not only connect better with the large majority of India’s young population but would inculcate the party with a dose of fresh thinking, desperately needed to pull the nation back from the regressive and divisive policies of the ruling BJP, he added.

Amarinder said under the guidance of the experienced party veterans, a young leader, with a visionary approach and modern outlook would pave the way for the birth of a new India – more vibrant, dynamic and progressive. It was time, he said, for the old to give way to the new, without which the Congress could not effectively tackle the challenges faced today.