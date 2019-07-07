After Milind Deora, Jyotiraditya Scindia quits as Congress' UP general secretary

By Online Desk

Jyotiradia Scindia, Congress' general secretary in Uttar Pradesh (West), on Sunday became the latest leader from the party to resign from his post. Earlier in the day, Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora too quit.

Earlier today, Scindia had announced his resignation from the post of party general secretary. However, the leader went on to clarify that had already submitted his resignation from the post of Congress General Secretary to Rahul Gandhi '8-10 days' ago.

Scindia in a tweet said: "Accepting the people’s verdict and taking accountability, I had submitted my resignation as General Secretary of AICC to Rahul Gandhi. I thank him for entrusting me with this responsibility and for giving me the opportunity to serve our party."

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had appointed Scindia and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as in-charges for Uttar Pradesh before the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress suffered a major defeat in the state, as it won only one seat with BJP winning 62 out of 80 seats.

Scindia said that he is equally responsible for the performance of the party in the Lok Sabha elections.

"I am not a leader who gives orders to others. I think when there is a responsibility, there comes accountability, as well. Even I am responsible if the performance is not good. Therefore, I took the decision to resign," he said while speaking to ANI.

The former Guna MP's name was reportedly being floated in political circles to head the Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress. This comes in the wake of MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s recent statements about having offered to resign as the Congress state president and the resignation by national general secretary Deepak Babaria.

Some media reports suggested that his name also featured in the list of potential party presidents to replace Rahul.

Indian Youth Congress president Keshav Chand Yadav too had resigned Saturday, taking moral responsibility for the poor electoral show.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday had formally resigned as Congress president, saying he is responsible for the loss in the Lok Sabha election and accountability is critical for the party's future growth. Gandhi's exit has since then spurred several resignations.

The first leader to put down his papers was former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat who resigned as Congress general secretary in-charge of Assam on July 4, taking moral responsibility of the party's poor show in the north-eastern state.

A number of middle-rung leaders have resigned their posts in the Congress, but top leaders have refrained from quitting after Gandhi quit as Congress president.

The party's top leadership, which is now looking for a replacement for Gandhi, will have a new team once the new Congress chief is appointed and some more resignations are likely to pour in till then.

(with PTI inputs)