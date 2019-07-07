Home Nation

'Highly impressed with BJP': Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins party at Delhi membership drive

The Haryanvi dancer shot to fame after her stint in 'Big Boss', and was earlier in the news for attempting to committing suicide.

Published: 07th July 2019 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 03:45 PM

Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Chaudhary

Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Chaudhary (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Chaudhary joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday in the presence of the party's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari. Chaudhary joined BJP at an event of the party's newly launched membership drive at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP general secretary Ram Lal were also present at the occasion.

"There was no need to think twice. I was highly impressed by BJP's work. BJP is a great party and I have taken its membership," Chaudhary said amidst chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai.

On being asked about her plans, she said she was firmly "rooted" to the ground indicating she would work for the common man.

She refused to say anything further, stating that she had been directed by the party "not to respond" to the media for some time.

In March, Chaudhary had made headlines after Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar tweeted a picture of the singer along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and welcomed her into the party. However, she categorically denied having joined the party.

Soon after her denial, BJP came out in support of Chaudhary and hit out at the Congress claiming that the party used her old pictures to spread the news that she has joined Congress and will contest from Mathura against BJP candidate Hema Malini.

"Without Sapna's consent, Congress has used her old pictures to spread the news that she has joined Congress and will contest from Mathura. She is the biggest superstar and Congress has stooped to such level, which was not expected under Priyanka Gandhi Vadra," Tiwari had told ANI.

Tiwari had also said that he would be "happy" if Chaudhary joins BJP.

The Haryanvi dancer shot to fame after her stint in 'Big Boss'. She was earlier in the news for attempting to committing suicide.

(With inputs from IANS)

