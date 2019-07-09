Case against Tik Tok 'influencers' for video asking 'revenge'

Home Nation

MUMBAI: An alleged "hate-mongering" video asking revenge for Jharkhand mob lynching victim, Tabrez Ansari, has surfaced on social media, prompting Mumbai police to register a case against unidentified Tik Tok 'influencers', an official said Monday.

The short video, released through media application TikTok, shows five youths saying, "You may have killed that innocent Tabrez Ansari, but tomorrow if his son takes revenge, do not say that all Muslims are terrorists."

ALSO READ | Jharkhand High Courts asks state government to submit report on Tabrez Ansari lynching case

As this "hate-mongering" video can disturb peace between two communities and lead to possibilities of a communal tension, we have registered an offence against the TikTok account user which was used to post the video, said a senior police official.

A case has been registered at cyber police station under sections 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified persons.

An investigation is underway to trace the person who released the video and those who featured in it.

The video went viral on social media from Tik Tok user account @hasnaink07 and it purportedly showed that popular Tik Tok influencer Hasnain Khan is propagating revenge for Ansari's death.

Information about the video was given to Mumbai Police's twitter handle from @SinghPramod2784.

The user of the handle says that those seen in the video are working in albums of @ZeeMusicCompany.

"These hate mongers are working in albums of @ZeeMusicCompany. All these faces are known. @MumbaiPolice, here is a job on your hand. People shown in this video should be put to custodial interrogation," reads the tweet.

In response, the Zee Music Company removed the video of those 'influencers' and replied to the complaint from their official twitter handle @ZeeMusicCompany.

"Thank you for bringing this to our notice, we have removed their music video 'tere bin kive' from all our platforms. They are not Zee Music Co artists", it tweeted.

The official said the investigation is underway.

Ansari (24) died after he was allegedly assaulted by a mob on suspicion of theft, which made him to chant "Jai Shreeram" and "Jai Hanuman".

