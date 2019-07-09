Home Nation

Jharkhand High Courts asks state government to submit report on Tabrez Ansari lynching case

Published: 09th July 2019 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 01:35 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court Monday asked the state government to submit a report on the lynching of Tabrez Ansari by a mob in Seraikela-Kharswan district.

Hearing a PIL filed by Pankaj Yadav demanding a high- level inquiry into the incident, the division bench of justices H C Mishra and Deepak Roshan asked the state government to submit an action-taken report on July 17, the next date of hearing of the case.

The bench also directed the Ranchi police to give a report on July 17 about the recent incidents in the district. On June 17, when Ansari was returning home, he was brutally thrashed by a mob for alleged theft.

He succumbed to his injuries on June 22. Eleven people were arrested in connection with his death.

On July 5, some miscreants wounded a youth with a knife, beat up some people and broke window panes of vehicles in Ranchi city.

