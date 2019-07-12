Home Nation

BJP cautions separatists not to hoodwink Kashmiri Pandits

Chrungoo warned Hurriyat leaders to "keep their hands off Kashmiri Pandits" and asked the latter to remain united.

Published: 12th July 2019 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

BJP spokesman Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo

BJP spokesman Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state spokesman on Kashmir affairs on Friday said that Kashmiri Pandits did not need anybody's certificate on their commitment to the nation.

"Kashmiri Pandits do not need anybody's certificate on their commitment to nation. Kashmir was, is and will always be an integral part of India. Any attempt by the Hurriyat to hoodwink a few Kashmiri Pandits suggests that they are desperate and trying to play a double game," he said.

Chrungoo warned Hurriyat leaders to "keep their hands off Kashmiri Pandits" and asked the latter to remain united.

ALSO READ: Kashmiri Pandits return to Valley for Kheer Bhawani mela

Claiming that some headlines like "We want Kashmiri Pandits to be part of our voice" were seemingly finding space in the media for some days, the BJP leader said: "It becomes important to clarify that the NIA investigations have exposed the real face of the separatist elements in Kashmir."

"These elements are cautioned not to dream of any kind of bonhomie with the Kashmiri Pandit community in context with the so-called voice of Kashmir," Chungroo asserted.

He said the primary objective of the BJP in Kashmir was peace, but the establishment of peace was incidental to elimination of terrorism.

ALSO READ: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to make movie on Kashmiri Pandits

"The spree of death and destruction has to end at all costs. Cross-border terrorism has to come to an end. Pakistan needs to mend its ways and requires to be seen, at a global level, as a state seriously involved in finishing terrorism.

"It will also have to come up to its promise that it will not allow its land and the land under its control to be used against India.

"India has a consistent policy regarding terrorism, and terror and talks cannot go together.

"Zero tolerance against terror and corruption is the guiding principle of governance of the Modi government," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kashmiri Pandits BJP
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp