Home Nation

MS Dhoni may join BJP post-retirement, says former Union Minister Sanjay Paswan

The elections in MS Dhoni's home state Jharkhand are scheduled to take place later this year.

Published: 13th July 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Dhoni was one of the celebrities whom BJP chief Amit Shah visited in his 'Sampark for Samarthan' programme ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Dhoni was one of the celebrities whom BJP chief Amit Shah visited in his 'Sampark for Samarthan' programme ahead of Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni may enter politics after retiring from cricket and is likely to start his new innings in team Narendra Modi. With speculation rife about whether MSD or Mahi will hang up his boots after the recent World Cup semifinal, politics appears to be the new frontier for Captain Cool.

Former central minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sanjay Paswan told IANS that Dhoni can join the party and there has been a discussion on the issue for long. "On this issue, there has been a discussion for long, although this decision will be taken only after his retirement," he said.

ALSO READ: Did umpiring error cause MS Dhoni run out? Twitterati think so

"Dhoni is my friend, he is a player of world fame and there have been discussions on bringing him into the party fold," he said.

Dhoni was one of the celebrities whom BJP chief Amit Shah visited in his "Sampark for Samarthan" programme ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

The elections in Dhoni's home state Jharkhand are scheduled to take place later this year. It is believed that Dhoni may even be the chief ministerial face of the BJP in the coming Jharkhand polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MS Dhoni Dhoni Captain Cool
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp