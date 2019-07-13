MS Dhoni may join BJP post-retirement, says former Union Minister Sanjay Paswan

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni may enter politics after retiring from cricket and is likely to start his new innings in team Narendra Modi. With speculation rife about whether MSD or Mahi will hang up his boots after the recent World Cup semifinal, politics appears to be the new frontier for Captain Cool.

Former central minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sanjay Paswan told IANS that Dhoni can join the party and there has been a discussion on the issue for long. "On this issue, there has been a discussion for long, although this decision will be taken only after his retirement," he said.

ALSO READ: Did umpiring error cause MS Dhoni run out? Twitterati think so

"Dhoni is my friend, he is a player of world fame and there have been discussions on bringing him into the party fold," he said.

Dhoni was one of the celebrities whom BJP chief Amit Shah visited in his "Sampark for Samarthan" programme ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

The elections in Dhoni's home state Jharkhand are scheduled to take place later this year. It is believed that Dhoni may even be the chief ministerial face of the BJP in the coming Jharkhand polls.