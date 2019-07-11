Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Did umpiring error cause MS Dhoni run out? Twitterati think so

A video has emerged on Twitter which has sparked a debate over the legality of the delivery in which Dhoni fell.

Published: 11th July 2019 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni's run out was considered the turning point in the match between India and New Zealand. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After the Indian top order collapsed against New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal at the Old Trafford on Wednesday, Ravindra Jadeja and Mahendra Singh Dhoni who kept their side in hunt as India chased 240 runs for victory.

Soon after Jadeja (77) fell after adding 116 runs for the seventh wicket with Dhoni (50), the former India skipper was caught short of his crease by Martin Guptill with a brilliant direct hit in the penultimate over of the match. India eventually went down by 18 runs to crash out of the World Cup. 

However, a video has emerged on Twitter which has sparked a debate over the legality of the delivery in which Dhoni fell. As per ICC rules, in the third Powerplay, only five fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle. But before the ball was delivered in which Dhoni was dismissed, a small graphic in the video showed that six players were outside the ring, leading to widespread reactions by fans.

While it doesn't matter if it is a no-ball in case of a run out, the fans felt that had the umpire called it an illegal delivery, Dhoni wouldn't have had gone for quick runs as the next delivery would have been a free-hit.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's run-out was match turning point: Kane Williamson

Criticising the umpiring standards, a fan tweeted: "What great Umpiring Skills....The Ball Msd became runout should be given as NoBall...& Dhoni should have played and India have Won....What A Great WC? What a great exhibition of Umpiring skills????"

"Just before MSD got Run-out, six fielders were outside the circle. Don't know whether it is umpiring fault or GPS error BTW, it was still a runout," another fan wrote.

"Didn't know about it, only that it would have involved No ball, and that in No ball, batsman can be out run out. It means team India also did not take note of this rule, who knows under the disappointment of dhoni's runout, they never raised issue. It amount to to bad umpiring," tweeted another fan.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MS Dhoni ICC World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp