Home Nation

Passing out parade held at INS Chilika

Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain reviewed the passing out parade held at INS Chilka and awarded medals and trophies to the meritorious trainees. 

Published: 13th July 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Passing out parade held at INS Chilika.

Passing out parade held at INS Chilika.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The INS Chilka on Friday conducted an impressive passing out parade of 2,982 trainees of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard who successfully completed their 21-week training at the unit.  

Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain reviewed the passing out parade held at INS Chilka and awarded medals and trophies to the meritorious trainees. 

ALSO READ: INS Chilika gets new commanding officer

Jain advised the passing out graduates to hone their skills and develop a high degree of knowledge and professionalism in their field.

V Bhaudauria and Tushar A Ghadage from the Indian Navy and Suresh Kumar from Coast Guard were adjudged best trainees in their respective fields during the passing out parade. 

The parade ceremony was attended by parents and guardians of trainees, who arrived at INS Chilka from different parts of the country.

Officials said ‘Ankur’, the bilingual magazine of INS Chilka, was also released by the Vice Admiral during the valedictory function held on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Bhubaneswar INS Chilka Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard Indian Navy Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp