Passing out parade held at INS Chilika.

BHUBANESWAR: The INS Chilka on Friday conducted an impressive passing out parade of 2,982 trainees of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard who successfully completed their 21-week training at the unit.



Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain reviewed the passing out parade held at INS Chilka and awarded medals and trophies to the meritorious trainees.



Jain advised the passing out graduates to hone their skills and develop a high degree of knowledge and professionalism in their field.



V Bhaudauria and Tushar A Ghadage from the Indian Navy and Suresh Kumar from Coast Guard were adjudged best trainees in their respective fields during the passing out parade.

The parade ceremony was attended by parents and guardians of trainees, who arrived at INS Chilka from different parts of the country.



Officials said ‘Ankur’, the bilingual magazine of INS Chilka, was also released by the Vice Admiral during the valedictory function held on Thursday.