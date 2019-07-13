Home Nation

Tabrez Ansari succumbed to skull injury, says Jharkhand government's fact-finding committee

Ansari was caught by villagers of Seraikella area in south Jharkhand on June 17 and beaten to death on mere suspicion of being a bike lifter.

Some locals thrashed Tabrej and later gave him over to the police.

Some locals thrashed Tabrez and later gave him over to the police. (Photo | Twitter)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RAIPUR: A skull bone injury leading to subarachnoid haemorrhage (SAH), a life-threatening stroke caused by bleeding into the space surrounding the brain killed Tabrez Ansari, a fact-finding committee instituted by the Jharkhand government has said.

The committee also identified laxity on the part of police and doctors who treated him. Tabrez succumbed to the internal injuries while in judicial custody on June 22. Eleven people were arrested in connection with his killing following a nation-wide uproar.

Ansari was caught by villagers of Seraikella area in south Jharkhand on June 17 and beaten to death on mere suspicion of being a bike lifter. He was also forced by the men to chant Hindu slogans.

The fact-finding team formed by the Deputy Commissioner of Seraikella comprised of the Subdivisional Officer, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarter) and Civil Surgeon, which submitted its report recently.

ALSO READ | Jharkhand lynching victim Tabrez Ansari’s kin move High Court for CBI inquiry

“Laxity on behalf of police and doctors have been identified by the committee as reasons leading to his non-survival, and we will take action against them. Action has already been taken against the police officials. We will also take action against the doctors for negligence,” said Seraikela Deputy Commissioner A Dodde. The report has been submitted to the government by the fact-finding team, he added.

Seraikela Civil Surgeon AN Dey, who was also a part of the fact-finding team, said there appeared to be negligence on the part of doctors in the initial medical examination of Ansari. 

“It is a clear case of medical negligence. The doctors after discovering skull injury should have directed for further tests like X-ray and CT Scan, which was not done here,” said Dey.

“The skull bone injury would have further lead to subarachnoid haemorrhage and resulted in his death,” he added.

Dey said, while the findings of the committee is based on the post-mortem report, the forensic report is still awaited, which alone would pinpoint the actual cause of death.

The government is also awaiting the report of a special investigation team to prepare the final charge sheet in the case.

