Trinamool panchayat chief missing in Bengal's Malda after cut money plaint

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Allegations of cut money continue to haunt Trinamool leaders as a complaint against a pradhan of a Trinamool dominated gram panchayat in West Bengal’s Malda district was lodged with the district administration in which she was held accused of taking Rs 8 crore from the beneficiaries of the state government’s welfare schemes.

Nilufa Yasmin, the pradhan of Mothabari gram panchayat, is absconding ever since the complaint was lodged against her.

In the complaint lodged by a Congress gram panchayat member, Yasmin was accused of taking cut money over a period of five years from the poor beneficiaries irrespective of their caste, creed and group.

The complaint was lodged at the office of the local BDO on Thursday, after which it was forwarded to the district magistrate.

“A probe was ordered on the basis of the complaint lodged against the panchayat pradhan,’’ said Malda district magistrate Kaushik Bhattacharya.