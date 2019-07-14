Home Nation

Assam floods: Death toll rises to 11, 26 lakh people affected in 28 districts

Over 10.42 lakh animals are affected, while flood waters have also entered 87,607 hectares of farmland.

Published: 14th July 2019 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

A woman stands near her damaged hut caused due to flooded area due to incessant rainfalls at Hajo in Kamrup on 13 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)

A woman stands near her damaged hut caused due to flooded area due to incessant rainfalls at Hajo in Kamrup on 13 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The flood fury in Assam claimed four more human lives on Sunday and affected over 26 lakh people in 28 of the state’s 33 districts. The deaths were reported from Jorhat, Dhubri and Barpeta districts, taking the toll to 11 in the state.

According to official sources, 26,45,533 people in 3,181 villages and localities under 103 revenue circles in 28 districts are affected.

Over 10.42 lakh animals are affected, while flood waters have also entered 87,607 hectares of farmland.

The Brahmaputra and a number of its tributaries are flowing above the danger level at various places, including Guwahati. The authorities have set up 327 relief camps where 16,596 of the marooned people are taking shelter.

“According to IMD, there will be rains in the next 24 hours. As this is the first wave of the flood, the damage could be more,” Additional Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna told journalists. 

Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Barpeta were the worst-hit districts, he added.

ALSO READ | Five more die of encephalitis in Assam, toll 177

The floods submerged national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in the states. At Kaziranga National Park, animals are taking refuge at nearby uplands.

“Floods have submerged nearly 90 per cent of Kaziranga. Animals have moved towards the Karbi Anglong hills. Except for a few, most of the rhinos are taking shelter on the highlands within the park,” Kaziranga director P Sivakumar said.

ALSO READ | Flood situation turns grim in Bihar's eight districts

Officials introduced “time cards” for vehicles, fixing the maximum speed limit at 40 km/ hr. 

Meanwhile, the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights expressed concern over kids, adolescents, pregnant and lactating mothers facing the wrath of the flood.

“We have asked for adequate baby food, sanitary napkin, safe drinking water, medical kits and an adequate number of toilets with a water facility. No child should fall prey to traffickers,” it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam Flood Assam flood 2019 Assam floods Assam Assam natural disaster Assam natural disaster 2019 Assam floods death toll
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp