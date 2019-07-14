Assam floods: Death toll rises to 11, 26 lakh people affected in 28 districts

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The flood fury in Assam claimed four more human lives on Sunday and affected over 26 lakh people in 28 of the state’s 33 districts. The deaths were reported from Jorhat, Dhubri and Barpeta districts, taking the toll to 11 in the state.

According to official sources, 26,45,533 people in 3,181 villages and localities under 103 revenue circles in 28 districts are affected.

Over 10.42 lakh animals are affected, while flood waters have also entered 87,607 hectares of farmland.

The Brahmaputra and a number of its tributaries are flowing above the danger level at various places, including Guwahati. The authorities have set up 327 relief camps where 16,596 of the marooned people are taking shelter.

“According to IMD, there will be rains in the next 24 hours. As this is the first wave of the flood, the damage could be more,” Additional Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna told journalists.

Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Barpeta were the worst-hit districts, he added.

ALSO READ | Five more die of encephalitis in Assam, toll 177

The floods submerged national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in the states. At Kaziranga National Park, animals are taking refuge at nearby uplands.

“Floods have submerged nearly 90 per cent of Kaziranga. Animals have moved towards the Karbi Anglong hills. Except for a few, most of the rhinos are taking shelter on the highlands within the park,” Kaziranga director P Sivakumar said.

ALSO READ | Flood situation turns grim in Bihar's eight districts

Officials introduced “time cards” for vehicles, fixing the maximum speed limit at 40 km/ hr.

Meanwhile, the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights expressed concern over kids, adolescents, pregnant and lactating mothers facing the wrath of the flood.

“We have asked for adequate baby food, sanitary napkin, safe drinking water, medical kits and an adequate number of toilets with a water facility. No child should fall prey to traffickers,” it said.