Home Nation

Congress may appoint working presidents from four regions in country

“Some of the newly appointed functionaries are those who have contested and won elections,” said a leader from Maharashtra.

Published: 15th July 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

A party supporter waves congress flag. Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the appointment of five working presidents in Maharashtra, will the Congress follow the same model at the central level post-Rahul Gandhi’s resignation? Many party leaders feel that there could be working presidents from four regions in the country to ensure equal representation of every corner. 

The party in the past had only once appointed a working president. Senior Congress leader from Uttar Pradesh, Kamlapati Tripathi was made working president in 1983 when Indira Gandhi was prime minister. Besides Rahul Gandhi, twice the party had vice presidents — Arjun Singh in 1980s and Jitendra Prasada in 1996-97.      

According to party sources, there has been discussion on both working presidents and vice presidents and K C Venugopal, AICC, organizational secretary, seemingly has sought four names from the Congress Working Committee (CWC) members for the top post.

ALSO READ | Telangana Congressmen asked to quit posts, ‘clean up party’ following Rahul Gandhi's resignation

“There could be four working presidents and one from each region — north, east, west and south. The party is also likely to keep in mind that they represent different communities,” said a Congress party leader.    

In Maharashtra, the Congress while appointing new party president and working presidents have kept in mind the social engineering and all prominent regions in the state getting representation.

Party chief Balasaheb Thorat comes from Maratha community and Congress Legislature Party leader KC Padavi belongs to Scheduled Tribes.

The changes have been made keeping in mind Assembly polls in the state by October. The party may soon make similar announcement in Haryana and Jharkhand.

“Some of the newly appointed functionaries are those who have contested and won elections,” said a leader from Maharashtra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress Kamlapati Tripathi Arjun Singh Jitendra Prasada
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp