Four more die in 'critical' Assam floods as 42.86 lakh people affected

All major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were in a spate, flowing above the danger level at various places including Guwahati.

Published: 15th July 2019 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

A flood affected villager carries food grains on his head in Burha Burhi village, east of Gauhati in Assam

A flood affected villager carries food grains on his head in Burha Burhi village, east of Gauhati in Assam (Photo | AP)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Four more people died while 42.86 lakh people have been affected in 0 out of the overall 33 districts of Assam by the first wave of the flood which has turned “critical”. The deaths on Monday were reported from Nagaon, Morigaon, Goalpara and Hailakandi districts. With these, 15 people have died of the flood and landslides in the state so far.

The authorities have set up relief camps where 83,180 people were taking shelter. All major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were in a spate, flowing above the danger level at various places including Guwahati.

ALSO READ| Assam Congress president Ripun Bora gives Zero Hour notice over floods in state

The deluge has snapped road communication between Upper Assam and Central-Lower Assam with the flood water inundating NH-37 at several places at Kaziranga forcing the authorities to ban the movement of vehicles.

So far, there are reports of the deaths of 17 animals, mostly deer, at the Kaziranga National Park. While some died in the flood, others died after coming under the wheels of moving vehicles. The flood has submerged almost the entire park while all other national parks and wildlife sanctuaries are under water.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday and took stock of the situation. The PM assured Sonowal of all assistance from the side of the Central government, official sources said. Two days ago, Sonowal had briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah of the situation.

