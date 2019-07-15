Home Nation

PM Modi speaks to Sarbananda Sonowal, takes stock of Assam's flood situation

The flood situation in Assam worsened on Sunday with the death toll rising to 11 and nearly 26.5 lakh people affected.

Published: 15th July 2019 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 03:52 PM

Assam flood

A woman collects potable water from a well in the flood affected area of Rajabari village. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and took stock of the flood situation in the state, where the deluge has claimed 11 lives this year while millions are affected, officials said.

During the telephonic conversation, the Chief Minister briefed the Prime Minister about the current situation and informed him that 31 of the state's 33 districts were hit by the current spell of floods.

Modi assured Sonowal of all assistance from the central government in dealing with the situation, an official said.

On Saturday, the chief minister had briefed Home Minister Amit Shah about the flood situation in Assam.

Shah directed the National Disaster Response Force and other agencies to provide all necessary help to the flood affected people.

Barpeta is the worst-hit district with 7.35 lakh people facing the flood fury, followed by Morigaon where 3.50 lakh people are hit.

In Dhubri district, 3.38 lakh people are affected, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said.

About 70 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park, the habitat of the Great Indian Rhino and a world heritage site, has been affected too.

