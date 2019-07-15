IMA scam: Suspended Congress MLA Roshan Baig fails to appear for SIT questioning

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: MLA R Roshan Baig, who is under suspension from the Congress party, for allegedly receiving Rs 400 crore bribe from Mansoor Khan, the founder of IMA Jewels, was summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore IMA fraud.

However, Baig for the second time failed to appear for the questioning and instead sent a letter with his PA that he needs time till the 25th of July.

"Baig was supposed to appear last Thursday, on the 11th July, but didn't come and a notice was sent to him to appear on Monday. He has sent us a letter stating that he is caught up with political issues and also with Haj pilgrimage so needs more time," explained DCP Girish, investigating officer at SIT.

The date requested by Baig was on 25th of July but the SIT has sent him another notice stating that he has to appear before them for questioning on the 19th of July no more extension can be given.

The notice came to Baig on Tuesday a few hours after he had submitted his resignation as an MLA.

Mansoor Khan, in a widely circulated audio clip, had claimed that he had paid Rs 400 crore to Roshan Baig which had not been returned to him. The claim though was refuted by the Shivajinagar MLA, other ministers like R V Deshpande had announced to the media that Roshan Baig had known Mansoor.

While the officials from SIT clarified that the arrest of Urban Deputy Commissioner Vijay Shankar (IAS) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs one crore was a different issue and the reason for Baig's summoning is about the Rs 400 crore mentioned in the audio tape. There is no connection between the two. There are a few more government officials whose names are in the pipeline and many skeletons will fall out of the closet soon, an officer explained.

Those arrested include the 13 board of directors, a maulvi, and three government officials. Mansoor Khan who continues to evade arrest is allegedly hiding in the United Arab Emirates.