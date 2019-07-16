Home Nation

Delhi government built 23 flyovers in 4.5 years, claims CM Kejriwal

The chief minister said the RTR Flyover was the 23rd flyover to be built by his government in the last four-and-a-half years.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a workshop organised by the Delhi Jal Board at Talkatora Stadium. ( Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday inaugurated the 2.85 km signal-free new RTR Flyover, and said a few more such projects will come up in the national capital before the end of his government's tenure.

The elevated corridor of Rao Tula Ram Flyover, built at a cost of Rs 205 crore on the Outer Ring Road, will help decongest the area and prove a boon for people commuting towards the IGI airport from south Delhi and Noida.

"In 15 years, the Sheila Dikshit government built 70 flyovers. In the last four-and-a-half years, our (AAP) government has built 23 flyovers," Kejriwal said in his address after inaugurating the flyover.

"We do our work, but we don't advertise much. Now, it is for the people to spread word about the work we have done in the last four-and-a-half years," he said.

Hitting out at his detractors, the AAP chief said after the inauguration of the Signature Bridge, a member of the opposition party had sought to take credit of that project.

"We believe in doing our work and not indulging in dirty politics. The Delhi government has worked a lot in education, health and other sectors, and our work will speak," he said.

Interacting with reporters after the event, he said the AAP government not only worked on mega infrastructure projects but also built roads, sewage lines and provided other facilities in unauthorised colonies to reach out to the ordinary people.

Asked if more projects were in the offing before the end of his government's tenure, Kejriwal said, "Yes, a few more such projects will come up soon".

The chief minister said the RTR Flyover was the 23rd flyover to be built by his government in the last four-and-a-half years.

The newly-built flyover branches out of Munirka Flyover and ends before Army Research and Referral Hospital near Subroto Park close to National Highway-8. The construction of this elevated corridor started in November 2014.

It was to be completed by November 2016, but missed several deadlines. Delhi PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, RK Puram MLA Pramila Tokas and AAP MLA Somnath Bharti were also present at the event which took place on a section of the flyover.

