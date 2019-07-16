Home Nation

Government to re-conduct exam for appointments of postmen in Tamil

Tamil parties had been protesting that questions in the postal department's examination in rural areas held on Sunday were only in Hindi and English, and not in Tamil.

Published: 16th July 2019 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Union Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Acceding to the demand by Tamil parties led by AIADMK, the Government on Tuesday decided to cancel the examination for appointment of postmen held on July 14 to hold it in all local languages including Tamil.

"The examination will now be held in all local languages, as per the notification of 10-5-2019 of the department concerned (with) examination, including (in) Tamil," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told the Rajya Sabha.

Tamil parties had been protesting that questions in the postal department's examination for appointments of postmen and assistants in rural areas held on Sunday were only in Hindi and English, and not Tamil.

The AIADMK were joined in by DMK, CPI and CPI-M members in the protests. Proceedings of the Upper House were adjourned thrice during the pre-lunch period and again for 30 minutes after the Upper House re-assembled at 2 PM on the issue.

When the proceedings resumed, Prasad, who is the Union Minister for Law and Justice, Communications and Electronics and IT said he has examined the matter and it has been decided to cancel the examination held on July 14.

"Certain issues were raised in this House by members, including my friends from Tamil Nadu. I have examined the matter today itself and it has been decided to cancel the examination held on 14-7-2019," Prasad said.

The minister said he would like to assure the House and the entire nation that the government led by Narendra Modi has respect for all regional languages, including Tamil.

"I have myself seen the depth of language of Tamil when I was (election) in-charge there, and all other languages. Therefore this government's commitment to respecting all languages is full and total," Prasad said.

His assurance satisfied the agitating members. V Maitreyan of the AIADMK expressed gratitude to Prasad and said "due to the development in the last couple of days unfortunately we were forced to raise the issue in the morning today in our own way.

I am really thankful on behalf of my party members". A Navaneethakrishnan of AIADMK said: "I really thank our minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thank you Thank You Thank You".

T K Rangarajan (CPI-M) suggested that all departments should hold examinations in regional languages.

Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma (Congress) said the larger issue is to pre-empt and ensure that there is no recurrence.

"Therefore, will the government give a categorical assurance to this House, and through the House to the people of the country, that for all future recruitments, examinations, interviews, in all Central Government Departments, the PSUs, paramilitary forces, the three-language formula, the assurance for which was given by India's first Prime Minister (Jawaharlal Nehru) shall be adhered to".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK Rajya Sabha tamil Hindi imposition
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp