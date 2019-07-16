Home Nation

Mumbai's collapsed Kausarbaug building missing from BMC's 'dangerous' structures list: RTI activist

Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) Chairman Vinod Ghosalkar, however, feared the toll on Tuesday could be at least 12.

Published: 16th July 2019 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Rescue and relief works underway after the collapse of the four-storey Kesarbai building at Dongri .(Photo| PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The name of the ill-fated Kausar Baug Building, which crashed on Tuesday killing at least two persons, is mysteriously omitted from a comprehensive list of 499 "dangerous" buildings prepared by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said an RTI activist.

There is no confirmation on the final toll as the rescue operations are still underway.

Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) Chairman Vinod Ghosalkar, however, feared the toll on Tuesday could be at least 12.

"The BMC, as per the directions of the Bombay High Court had compiled the list of the dilapidated buildings, which we secured through an RTI reply. Shockingly, Kesarbai Building's name is not mentioned anywhere in the list," Shakeel Ahmed Sheikh told IANS.

ALSO READ: Will take action against those responsible for lapses, says Housing Authority

As per RTI replies given by the BMC, from January 2013 till the day, Mumbai has witnessed a staggering 2,704 different types of crashes including buildings, walls, balconies, slabs, portions of homes, etc.

"This has resulted in 234 deaths, including 82 women and 152 men, besides injuring another 840, comprising 302 females and 538 males. Despite these tragedies, no steps have been taken by the BMC to demolish the buildings declared 'dangerous' in the past six years," Sheikh said.

He said that way back in 2014, a Bombay High Court Division Bench comprising Justice A.V. Mohta and Justice A.A. Sayed had directed the BMC to identify all dilapidated and dangerous buildings in Mumbai and put up their list on its website.

ALSO READ: Minor wrapped in cloth rescued from Mumbai building collapse debris

Based on the condition of the structures, the classifications are C2 - buildings which can be repaired, and C1 - buildings which cannot be repaired and must be demolished at the earliest, he added.

The court had also ordered the BMC to draw up the list irrespective of its ownership -- whether private, government, BMC, or any other agency -- and send notices to the occupants to vacate such buildings.

"Its five years since the court orders, but the BMC has done nothing to evacuate all these 499 dangerous (C1) buildings and demolish them. Another big tragedy can happen anytime," warned Sheikh.

Following a complaint by a resident, the BMC had sent a notice to the Kesarbai Building owners, Bai Hirabai Rahimbhai Aloo Paroo and Bai Kesarbai Dharamsay Khakoo Charitable and Religious Trust, ordering them to carry out a structural audit of the structure.

On July 31, 2017, after the audit report was submitted, the building was classified as 'C1', to be evacuated immediately and demolished on priority.

ALSO READ: Confusion prevails over ownership of 100-year-old Kausarbaug building

However, a month later the BMC learnt that the building was actually a cessed building of Maharashtra Housing & Area Development Authority (MHADA), over which it had no jurisdiction.

Accordingly, on August 7, 2017, the BMC wrote to the Executive Engineer, Mumbai Building Repairs & Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) of MHADA, to take appropriate measures as per the high court orders (above) to prevent any loss of life.

At the same time, the BMC also washed its hands off the matter saying the civic body would not be responsible for any mishap that befalls Kesarbai Building.

Sheikh said that on July 2, through his NGO Adhikar Foundation, he had written to BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi to take immediate steps to demolish the 499 "dangerous" buildings in the city.

Exactly a fortnight later, Kesarbai Building came crashing down at around 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Kesarbai building Mumbai building collapse Mumbai BMC dangerous buildings list
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp