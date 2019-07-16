Home Nation

Yashwant Sinha could have presented historic reforms budget: Former President Pranab Mukherjee

During the book launch function, Yashwant Sinha spoke about the stormy relationship between bureaucrats and politicians.

Published: 16th July 2019 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 01:10 AM   |  A+A-

Former President Pranab Mukherjee (R) and former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha

Former President Pranab Mukherjee (R) and former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | Pranab Mukherjee Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday that Yashwant Sinha as Union Finance Minister in the cabinet of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar had narrowly missed out on delivering the historic reforms Budget which was ultimately presented by his successor Manmohan Singh a few months thereafter in 1991.

"Sinha was stalled from delivering the Budget speech by the Congress. I, myself, was one of those who had prevented him from delivering the Budget speech by virtue of being a Congress member of Parliament," said Mukherjee, who was the chief guest at the launch of Sinha's autobiography 'Relentless' at the India International Center here on Monday.

During the launch function, Sinha spoke about the stormy relationship between bureaucrats and politicians.

ALSO READ: Vajpayee wanted to sack then-Gujarat CM Modi in 2002 but Advani stalled it: Yashwant Sinha

Sinha, a 1960 batch IAS officer who quit the services in 1984, enumerated how he was ill-treated by lowly-placed government officials when he joined politics. He said he was deeply influenced by socialist leader Jai Prakash Narayan, popularly known as JP, following whom he entered politics.

"People who had served under me when I was a Deputy Commissioner would not offer me a chair to sit when I became an election agent for George Fernandes during one of the elections. Why? Because I belonged to the opposition party.

"This is a huge chink in the character of our civil servants. They will butter those belonging to the ruling establishment as if no one else in the world mattered to them. They will treat anyone from the opposition with misdemeanour. This is an aspect of the Indian bureaucracy which needs to be changed," Sinha said.

ALSO READ: Be citizens of the world, Pranab Mukherjee tells students

During the course of a panel discussion which was attended by former Disinvestment Minister Arun Shourie, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah , Sinha outlined the circumstances under which he quit the civil services. However, he termed his decision to quit the services as 'rash'.

"A politician had shouted at me over some matter. I told him that I was a gentleman and that I wanted to be treated like one. If he wanted to shout, he needed to get someone else," said Sinha.

'Relentless' is replete with numerous anecdotes and interesting facts, starting from Sinha's childhood. The book traces his journey through eight decades of his life till he parted ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in April 2018.

It highlights several incidents of Sinha's bureaucratic career as well as during his political life when he switched from the Janata Party (Samajwadi) to the BJP in 1993.

The book has been published in India by Bloomsbury.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yashwant Sinha Pranab Mukherjee Yashwant Sinha autobiography
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp