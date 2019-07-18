Home Nation

After Rahul's resignation, chorus grows for Priyanka to take charge as Congress president

Former MP Abhijit Mukherjee, who is the son of ex-president Pranab Mukherjee, made an open plea in favour of Priyanka Gandhi.

Published: 18th July 2019 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the Congress facing uncertainty after Rahul Gandhi's resignation as party chief, voices within are growing in favour of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leading the party in these critical times.

Former MP Abhijit Mukherjee, who is the son of ex-president Pranab Mukherjee, made an open plea in favour of Priyanka Gandhi, saying she should not ignore the "clarion call of lakhs of Congress workers" across the country to take over the party.

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Anil Shastri said Priyanka Gandhi is the best person to lead the party at this time and the AICC should elect her as the new Congress chief in the wake of Rahul Gandhi's insistence on quitting the post.

"Now that Rahul Gandhi is firm on his resignation as Congress President, it's the question of party's existence. And, if the party has to survive we have to have a President at the earliest. There can't be a better person to lead the Congress than Priyanka Gandhi and let the AICC elect her," Shastri said on Twitter.

The Congress is yet to decide on its new president after Rahul Gandhi made his resignation public, taking moral responsibility for the party's Lok Sabha poll debacle.

Gandhi, during the crucial meeting of the Congres Working Committee on May 25 where he quit as party chief, had made it clear that the grand old party should find a new president other than anyone from the Gandhi family.

He had also rejected demands from senior partymen for making Priyanka Gandhi as party chief.

Abhijit Mukherjee said the party is facing an existential crisis and Priyanka Gandhi should take over its reins and change its fortunes.

She will drive it back to a landslide victory like her grandmother Indira Gandhi did, he said.

Chiming with the views of these leaders, former Union minister Shriprakash Jaiswal also made a strong pitch for Priyanka taking charge as party president.

ALSO READ | Telangana Congressmen asked to quit posts, ‘clean up party’ following Rahul Gandhi's resignation

"When Congress is facing an existential crisis after Rahul Ji has tendered his resignation, Priyanka Gandhi Ji must not ignore the clarion call of lakhs of Congress workers and supporters throughout India," Mukherjee said.

"I am strongly hopeful that it will be a rewind of 1980 once again driving the Congress to a landslide victory like her grandmother and our charismatic leader Priyadarshini Indira Gandhi did," the leader from West Bengal said.

The former MP from Jangipur, who lost the 2019 election, also lauded the role of Sonia Gandhi for being instrumental in forming the UPA government for 10 years and Rahul Gandhi for leading the party with vigour and dedication.

Jaiswal, a former minister in the UPA government, said this is the right time for Priyanka Gandhi to lead the party.

"She should command the party at these critical times. She is capable and can lead the party," the Congress leader from Uttar Pradesh said.

Congress leader from Odisha Bhakt Charan Das said a large number of party workers are demanding that she should take over after Rahul Gandhi has decided to resign.

Senior Congressmen say Rahul Gandhi is still the Congress president as the CWC is yet to accept his resignation.

Though Rahul is pressing that he is no longer the Congress chief, the CWC has rejected his resignation and asked him to restructure the party at all levels.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress Priyanka Gandhi
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp