Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi draws flak for watching 'Super 30' film amid floods in state

The RJD said that there was an outcry in Bihar after the floods but Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi was enjoying a movie.

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi

PATNA: Bihar's main opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has criticised Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi for watching the film "Super 30" even as the grim flood situation in the state showed little signs of improvement.

The RJD said that there was an outcry in Bihar after the floods but Sushil Modi was enjoying a movie. It also accused the government of being insensitive.

Sushil Modi also came under attack for taking time out to meet "Super 30" actor Hrithik Roshan and others associated with the film, which is based on the life of Bihar mathematician Anand Kumar.

"People are struggling for their lives following the horrifying floods in Bihar but shameless Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi is watching movie in Patna along with all the legislators and ministers of the BJP. When asked by the journalists, the shameless legislators said 'should we quit eating, drinking and watching movies? If people are dying, let them die'," the RJD tweeted in Hindi.

After the Bihar government made the film "Super 30" tax-free in the state, Hrithik had visited Patna two days back when he also met Sushil Modi. The actor also shared photographs of the meeting on his Twitter handle.

"Speechless! The whole cabinet of Bihar is busy watching movie in a multiplex and enjoying free dinner," read another RJD tweet.

Around 92 divisions in 12 districts of Bihar have been severely affected by the floods, which have already claimed 67 lives, affecting around 47 lakh people.

